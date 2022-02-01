Jody Cruickshank is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday, charged with the March 2021 murder of teenager Brad Bailey.
Cruickshank, 40 of Maraj Trace, Santa Cruz was also charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Monday.
Bailey, 18, of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was found with gunshot wounds about his body at Blackford Street, Santa Cruz, around 10:55 a.m. on March 31 2021.
The accused was arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, in the Santa Cruz district, on January 27 2022.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps John and Ramjag and Insp Sylvester of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, while Cruickshank was charged by on Monday by PC Emmanuel, also of HBI Region Two.