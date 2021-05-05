handcuffs

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old while dropping her to school has been arrested and charged.  

Anslim Baisden was charged with the offence of sexual touching. 

Baisden was granted $75,000 bail with a surety during a virtual court appearance before magistrate Indira R. Misir-Gosine.  

The victim went to police on September 6, 2019, and reported that sometime during the period December 31, 2018 and October 29, 2019 the man offered her a drop to her school.

He allegedly stopped the vehicle and went to the back seat where she was and proceeded to kiss her on her lips.

WPC Hamilton, of the Child Protection Unit, Princes Town, led investigations which resulted in the arrest of Baisden on May 2.

The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Insp Khan.

The case was postponed to May 28.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T records 4 deaths, 399 new cases

T&T records 4 deaths, 399 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 189, with four new deaths occurring yesterday, while the country also recorded the largest number of ­cases reported in a single day—399. 

Stop the mingling

Stop the mingling

Please stay home.

Health officials have taken to literally begging on national television for compliance with the public health measures implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19 as Trini­dad and Tobago now faces rapidly increasing daily infections, deaths and the possibility of the parallel health system being overwhelmed in a week.

+2
Virus claims masman, media worker

Virus claims masman, media worker

Popular Tunapuna masman, gym instructor and market vendor Balnarine “Balo” Bennie and 96.1FM employee Dane Savary are among those who lost their lives to Covid-19 this week.