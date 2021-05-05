A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old while dropping her to school has been arrested and charged.
Anslim Baisden was charged with the offence of sexual touching.
Baisden was granted $75,000 bail with a surety during a virtual court appearance before magistrate Indira R. Misir-Gosine.
The victim went to police on September 6, 2019, and reported that sometime during the period December 31, 2018 and October 29, 2019 the man offered her a drop to her school.
He allegedly stopped the vehicle and went to the back seat where she was and proceeded to kiss her on her lips.
WPC Hamilton, of the Child Protection Unit, Princes Town, led investigations which resulted in the arrest of Baisden on May 2.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Insp Khan.
The case was postponed to May 28.