A member of the delegation that accompanied Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to Qatar has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister stated that a member of the PM's support staff team that accompanied the Trinidad and Tobago delegation to Doha, Qatar tested positive.
The statement said the officer tested negative via a PCR test before departure and again tested negative on arrival at the airport in Qatar. However, a subsequent test at the hotel produced a positive result.
The officer is said to be currently in isolation and under medical supervision.
According to the statement, the test results for the other members of the delegation remain negative.
Rowley and his delegation left for Qatar on Friday, to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, president of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Mark Loquan, and chairman of Caribbean Airlines, Ronnie Mohammed, are all members of the delegation.
However, the names of persons on Rowley's security detail were not given.