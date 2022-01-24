Mother of three, Anesha Ramsundar, is missing.
Ramsundar left her Brickfield, Carapichaima home to go to a nearby parlour around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Her sister Nadira Mohammed was contacted by her niece about two hours later and told that Ramsundar had not yet returned.
Mohammed said she called her sister’s phone and she told her she was leaving the parlour to head home. Follow up calls have gone to voice mail.
A report was made to the police.
Ramsundar, 40, is the mother of children ages 15, 11 and seven. Her husband passed away last year November and Mohammed said Ramsundar seems normal when she is around family members but added, “I’m not sure how she is when she’s home or alone.”
Ramsundar was last seen wearing a black top and black pants. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact Mohammed at 774-3515 or the police.