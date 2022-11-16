Moruga’s blue-eyed Betty

In 1846, racist Englishman author and artist Charles William Day travelled across to the West Indies.
He spent five years here before writing a book about the “lazy negros” and the “violent coolies” on the uncivilised islands.
Among his visits was a canoe trip from Manzanilla to Moruga, where he also complained about everything except his time on the splendid plantation of coloured man Harry Lumez, “not a black, but pretty dark, with a countenance replete with goodness, and in which no evil passions can be traced”.
About the place, Day wrote, “Altogether, Henry Estate is a picturesque spot. The sea washes the base of the undulating earthy cliffs, on which the house is built sixty feet above it, whist inland, the bright green canes, with the tall dark forest behind....”
The Henry Estate, located near Gran Chemin, Moruga, would change hands at least once more before being acquired by one of the most reclusive business magnates of the 20th century—HE Robinson.
Harold Ernest Robinson would own vast acreages of cocoa, coconut, coffee and sugarcane across Trinidad and Tobago; dealing in oilfield and farm equipment, with an Arima factory that from 1967 assembled Rovers and Land Rovers; car dealerships; residences in Port of Spain, Barbados, Tobago, Down the Islands, and in the United Kingdom; and manage the famous Woodford Lodge Estate in Chaguanas.
So successful was HE Robinson’s company that by 1953, he was using his own aircraft to examine the health of his plantations, with one of his children, also having earned his pilot’s licence, buzzing around the islands.
Before his passing in 1979, Robinson would be knighted, and awarded the Chaconia Medal Gold for his work as an agriculturist and businessman.
By then, his legacy was secured through a daughter, Betty Jean Robinson, who would become one of the richest women in Trinidad, but whose life few would ever know about.
Lady Robinson
But the people of Moruga knew her well.
For them, she was Lady Robinson, a blue-eyed white woman who moved onto the Henry Estate in the later part of her life to occupy that hilltop home, built by the previous owners, overlooking the Columbus Channel.
There, she would be wooed many times, but never marry.
Born October 18, 1930, in Jerningham Junction, Chaguanas, Lady Robinson oversaw several of the estates of her father’s company, with the records identifying her as company director/manager of the Non Pareil Estate in Sangre Grande.
By the early ’70s, she was spending most of her time in Moruga, where she developed a cattle, sheep and horse farm, with her cocoa trees so dear to her that she instructed her workers not to prune the branches since they had served their time and need not be hurt.
She is remembered in the village as the tall-boots-wearing, gun-toting boss who worked as hard as the people living in the quarters around her, which included homes for the drivers, cook, caretakers, farmhands and cocoa workers, the descendants of whom still live there.
And with the other cocoa estate families of the area, the Rostants, Herreras, De Gannes and Harts, they provided an excellent crop each year.
Lady Robinson, born Anglican, was also considered the mother of the Moruga Roman Catholic Church she attended with an entourage each Sunday, and supported the primary school with gifts of local fruit during the year, apples for Christmas, and money for renovations.
She also donated the land for what is now the area’s recreation ground, with the request that it be named after her close friend Otis Mendes, a gifted pianist who, with Robinson, acquired an impressive collection of classical and calypso albums.
And the village came to know her brother since he would visit the area by plane, landing on an airstrip in the cocoa fields of the Las Almas Estate, also owned by the Robinsons.
Lady Robinson also befriended agriculturalist and landowner Errol Norman Lewis, the grandfather of the curator of the Moruga Museum and National Cocoa and Chocolate Museum, Eric Lewis, who has researched the life and times of this woman.
Eric told us: “I remembered when Lady left Moruga at 7 a.m. to do business or to go to the other properties, she would be in an entourage, with a lead car, her in her Land Rover, vehicles trailing behind. It was a sight to behold. We would look out to see her, and she would raise her hand as she passed since she knew us because of our grandfather”.
He said: “She did nothing for fame or for name. No one knew of her great wealth. But she was a force to be reckoned with in the world of business, agriculture, philanthropy and the environment”.
Widely mourned
The people remembered Lady Robinson as being on the beach often with her German shepherds, or on the windward side of the home shaded by huge samaan trees.
There was a reason for that since she was asthmatic.
And this is how she died, in the end, unable to get to her inhaler in time.
Lady Robinson’s death on August 19, 2002, was widely mourned, but only a few people from the area had the chance to say goodbye.
Before her passing, she chose her officiating priest, and requested a cremation after a service at the Church of Assumption in Maraval, with a special prayer to be delivered by a friend and confidante, Semoy Attong, with a request for an annual Mass to be said in her memory (Attong died in April 2020).
The Henry Estate folded and was sold to big business after Lady Robinson’s death, and her home looted down to its timber frame.
And the erosion of the island’s South Coast will complete the job. The foundation now hangs off a sheer cliff.
But there are only happy memories of her in this South Coast village.
Eric Lewis, who was able to preserve some of what was in that storied house, said: “The communities of Moruga know, far and wide, her contribution to our spaces, and it remains indelible 20 years after her passing. This person received no award or recognition in her lifetime, but Moruga remembers her. We will hold that Mass in her memory”.
Note: You can find Eric Lewis at the National Cocoa and Chocolate Museum of Trinidad and Tobago’s Facebook site.
