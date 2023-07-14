murder suspects

TRAFFIC stop: Crime scene investigators gather evidence from a Toyota Yaris, on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, yesterday. The occupants of the vehicle are suspected to be involved in the killing of Dillon De Silva earlier in Cocorite.
Two men were arrested shortly after they allegedly shot and killed a Cocorite man just after midday yesterday.
 
Police said that around 12.30 p.m. Dillon De Silva, 40, was standing in the yard of his home, off the Western Main Road, when he was ambushed by two gunmen.
 
They shot him several times about the body, killing him on the spot.
 
A relative who heard the gunshots later alerted the police and gave them a description of the car—a black Toyota Yaris—used by the killers.
 
Police said an All Points Bulletin was issued and car was spotted heading east along Wrightson Road near the Port of Spain ferry terminal.
 
The car was stopped in heavy traffic when police saw it.
 
Officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force ran to the car, ordered the men out and arrested them.
 
The arrest led to a traffic pile-up for several hours yesterday evening.
dillon's death

AMBUSHED: Police officers at the scene of Dillon De Silva’s murder yesterday at Western Main Road, Cocorite. :—Photos: ROBERT TAYLOR
 
They were being questioned in separate police stations last night.
 
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 307 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 294.
 
On CCN TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme yesterday evening Snr Supt Roger Alexander praised the public’s action which led to the arrest of the two men.
 
He said “the person used their phone and gave us the information we needed ­instead of uploading it to social media. That is what we want.”
 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t fear AI

Don’t fear AI

Former Miss Universe Janelle “Penny” Commissiong has urged the graduating class of Rio Claro…

Recommended for you