Murder in Cocorite: suspects held on Wrightson Road
Gyasi Gonzales
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gyasi Gonzales
Two men were arrested shortly after they allegedly shot and killed a Cocorite man just after midday yesterday.
Police said that around 12.30 p.m. Dillon De Silva, 40, was standing in the yard of his home, off the Western Main Road, when he was ambushed by two gunmen.
They shot him several times about the body, killing him on the spot.
A relative who heard the gunshots later alerted the police and gave them a description of the car—a black Toyota Yaris—used by the killers.
Police said an All Points Bulletin was issued and car was spotted heading east along Wrightson Road near the Port of Spain ferry terminal.
The car was stopped in heavy traffic when police saw it.
Officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force ran to the car, ordered the men out and arrested them.
The arrest led to a traffic pile-up for several hours yesterday evening.
They were being questioned in separate police stations last night.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 307 up to last night, while the toll on this date last year was 294.
On CCN TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme yesterday evening Snr Supt Roger Alexander praised the public’s action which led to the arrest of the two men.
He said “the person used their phone and gave us the information we needed instead of uploading it to social media. That is what we want.”
