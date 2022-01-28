At 96 years old, Utilda Joseph was a celebrity in her own right in Siparia.
“Miss Ulti” or “Aunty Tilda”, as she was affectionately known, had been the babysitter/caregiver for maybe hundreds of children in her community for more than 40 years.
The petite pensioner was a long-standing member of the La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church in Siparia, and she was known for her faithfulness to her God and her helpfulness at almost every event the church hosted.
In April last year, Utilda was killed by the bare hands of someone, strangled in her bed during a home invasion.
She was just weeks away from celebrating her 97th birthday.
“Heinous” was how her great-nephew, Carver Thompson, described the ambush and killing in an interview with the Express last week.
Thompson lamented the home invasion and killing may have been carried out by perpetrator/s from the community who preyed on an elderly person, less than five-feet tall, and violently ended her life.
She had lost hearing after a blow to her head in a vehicular collision years earlier, and would not have heard the intruder/s, Thompson said.
Nine months later, no arrests have been made.
Speaking on behalf of her family, Thompson said, “We would like someone to be held responsible for such a heinous crime, especially for a woman of that age. It shows that no one is safe in this country.”
The outpouring of sympathy and number of condolence messages for her were a glimpse of the positive role she played in the community that she was seen as an exemplar and as a law-abiding citizen.
Citing an example of the kindness that a person returned to the family as a result of his interaction with Utilda years earlier, Thompson said, “At the Forensic Science Centre, St James, where the autopsy was done, a man came to me. He had recognised who was the person who had died, and he was very sad. He told me that Aunty Tilda was responsible for taking care of his child more than 15 years ago. He showed a lot of kindness and helped me with the arrangements. I didn’t ask him for anything, but he insisted that he help me with the arrangements, from taking care of the body, driving the hearse, everything. He carried out everything he said he would. That just goes to show the outpouring of love and support from people who wanted to return the care and love she had shown to them.”
The fateful day
On the afternoon of April 17, 2021, the elderly woman, who lived alone at her home at Hillview Lane Extension, was found dead in her home by neighbours who had missed seeing her around her premises.
They had last seen her the previous afternoon, as she sat in her hammock that hung beneath her small wooden one-bedroom house.
The next day after calling out to her at her house without replies, the son of a neighbour went up to the house and realised that two glass louvres were removed.
Neighbours contacted police and Utilda was found with one of her hands tightly bound, blood at her mouth and in her bed.
Her bank account book and her identification card were missing.
The killer/s had entered and exited through the space where the glass louvres had been removed from the front of the house, near a staircase.
The news of her passing and brutal killing led to an outpouring of anguish on social media.
One post on Facebook had read, “The entire country shocked. We should be protesting this criminal act. Imagine 96 years, she could have been my great grandmother and these worthless cow dung would do that to her in her old age”.
Another wrote, “Wait....... old age did not kill sweet granny, MONSTERS did!!! Please Ministers of Sweet T&T do something.”
Someone even printed a T-shirt with the caption “Justice for Utilda Joseph”.
A man had been detained by police and released without charge a few days after the killing.
The life of Utilda
Of her background, Thompson said his great-aunt grew up in Penal Rock Road, Penal, then Moruga with her family.
In the 1960s, she moved to Siparia to take up a job offer but visited her Moruga family often.
She had worked at a few business places in her community, including a beverage wholesale place in Quarry Village, but her true calling was child care.
She looked after hundreds of children in her community for decades.
Utilda bore one of her own — Evans Joseph — who had worked as a pipe-fitter at Petrotrin.
He had a daughter who resides in Canada, and Utilda spoke to her on the phone almost every week, Thompson said.
Evans was devoted to his mother, and he remained with her at their humble wooden home.
He passed away at 76 years old after a battle with cancer.
After her son’s death, Utilda grew even closer to her Moruga family, and neighbours in her community.
Her neighbours knew she was alone in the house and they checked on her daily, knew her routines, and that she did not go to bed without leaving the lights on at the side, front and beneath the house.
One of Utilda’s neighbours, Dianne Paul, who was very close to the elderly lady, had told reporters that she had admitted that she had felt lonely, and she sometimes slept over at her (Paul’s) home.
Utilda also spent time with her niece, who is Thompson’s mother, and other relatives.
Last January, she reconnected with two of her school-mates from primary school at Penal Rock Road.
Thompson, who took her to visit school-mates Winifred Morales and her brother, Winston, said it was a joy to see the elderly recounting their memories and sharing jokes and laughter.
“All of them in their 90s. Miss Winifred suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, but Aunty Tilda had an amazing memory for her age, and she jogged Miss Winifred’s memories. Sometimes there was a recurrence in the conversations but it was fun.
They enjoyed that time tremendously. We took a few pictures and posted them on Facebook. The pictures came back as a Facebook memory on New Year’s Day and they brought tears to my eye seeing Aunty Tilda so strong and happy”, said the relative.
‘A sad end for her’
Last Easter in 2021 she stayed for more than a week at Thompson’s Moruga home.
“When she said she was ready to go home, she was ready and she would not back down from that. We did not know that would be the last time we would see her alive,” said Thompson.
On April 15, he drove her back to Siparia where she went to the bank and then the supermarket.
The great-nephew dropped her off at home and left.
She returned to the bank on Friday, and returned home, her neighbours said.
Two days later came the call to the family when her body was discovered.
“I believe it was someone from the area who was watching her closely and saw an opportunity and took it. The person took advantage of an old woman. It was a sad end for her,” said Thompson.
“As time progresses, some people are willing to forgive and forget but not me. So much time has elapsed, and nothing has come out of the case.
I might have lost the fire inside that justice will be served. We still have that hope that someone will come out and confess. After all the good she has done in this world, she deserves that. There is always someone who knows something,” he said.
In July 2020, Utilda was honoured by the Community Development Ministry for being the oldest resident in the area in which she resided for the greater part of her life.
In November 2021, there was a remembrance service at her church for dearly departed members for the year and she was one of those who were honoured and remembered dearly by the congregation.
Anyone with information on this case can contact detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.