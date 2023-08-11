Workers of the State-owned National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) are calling on the government to revoke the reappointment of Board chairman Sahid Hosein.
In a midday protest at the company’s Sea Lots headquarters on Friday, the workers claimed that under Hosein’s leadership, the terms and conditions of their collective agreement have been violated, and workers as well as the public are placed at risk with some of the operational decision being made.
In addressing the workers, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union’s chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick, said all of a sudden, workers shouldn’t have a decent standard of living, with decent terms and conditions, and they want the workers to just be wage slaves.
“They want to strip away the terms and conditions that we have, that has allowed us to take care of families and to live a decent life with dignity. They want to strip away that. And more specifically, they sent a chairman to execute that,” Warwick said.
He asked the workers if Hosein has done anything to improve the efficiency of the organization or to ensure they have a safe, reliable distribution network, to which they responded “no”.
“There is this view that State agencies should just contract out, contract out, contract out. And, there’s a reason they’re not confirming people. It is an attempt through attrition to get rid of permanent workers and get rid of the recognized majority union, and to get rid of the collective agreement. But, we say that we want confirmation now. We want an end to the violation of our collective agreement.”
Telling the workers that they need to protect their collective agreement because that is what determines their standard of living, Warwick said: “So, when they violating that, what they’re doing is taking away from your standard of living. They’re jeopardizing your quality of life. And, that is why you have to do everything that is possible to protect and defend your collective agreement.
“And, there is a reason why it is called collective agreement…not individual agreement, not individual contract. It’s collective agreement because the terms and conditions in there were won on the backs and struggle of workers that have gone before us. And, therefore, it is our duty to protect that and to do what we can to advance it and improve it. And, we would not allow no chairman to strip away our collective agreement,” he said.
Warwick noted that the red, white and black logo of NP is one of the few symbols left in Trinidad and Tobago that they can feel proud of. “Because before that used to be Texaco, Esso, BP, Shell, but today we wear on out jerseys national petroleum. It represents something that came out of our struggle for independence, but they want to degrade that. So, when you see an NP truck, its something you can feel proud of, but they want to take that away and put a set of derelict trucks on the road that will put the public at risk.”
He noted that the struggle of the NP workers is also a struggle to ensure the safety of the public on the roads of Trinidad and Tobago and to ensure a reliable supply of fuel.
“So, we have to feel proud of what we do, proud of who we are as workers here, and we have to be willing to fight and struggle because of what is at stake.”
He said what is at stake is the type of country they’re going to have.
“If they believe they can break the workers at NP then they will be able to reshape Trinidad and Tobago in their own image where there’s no collective agreement, where there is no terms and conditions,” Warwick said.
Noting that some public servants have had their one-year contract reduce to six months, then three months, and eventually on a month to month basis with no leave or benefits, Warwick said: But, that is not the Trinidad and Tobago we want. And in fact, that is not the NP we want. We want a State agency that treats its workers with dignity and respect. Is that too much to ask for?
“We will not stand for a chairman and a Board, and senior manager collaborating with the chairman and the Board to take away our rights, to strip us our terms and conditions to reduce our quality of life. We are not going to allow that.”
Asking the workers if they were going to allow that, Warwick received a resounding “no” in response.
“Are we going to allow them to run NP into the ground”, he asked, to which he received another no in reply.
Drawing reference to the government’s closure of Petrotrin in 2018, Warwick said they did that because they believe that workers in the energy sector should not have a certain quality of life.
“And therefore, in order for you to preserve your quality of life, you have to be willing to defend it with your life, because they are prepared to take it away. Are you prepared to defend your collective agreement? Are you prepared to stand with your union as we defend the collective agreement? Are you willing to stand and fight and struggle for a decent standard of living?”
Speaking to the media after, Warwick said workers have been exposed to an intimidatory style of management, and have had enough.
He noted that under the chairman and current Board, workers due for confirmation as well as those eligible for promotion are being denied what is due to them.
“One of the bid issues NP is facing, especially under its current leadership, is the contracting out of the haulage, that is the distribution of fuel.
“When we have contractors with trucks that does not meet proper health and safety standards, and those trucks are what is being used to haul fuel across the Trinidad and Tobago, putting the public at risk.”
Noting that the NP workers, drivers and truck are well qualified to handle the job, Warwick said the workers have taken a decision to make a stand against what management is doing, which places people lives at risk.
He said additionally, there are decisions being made that interferes with the operations of NP, which poses a challenge.
Noting that the fact that NP is now owned by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and not multinationals as was the case previously, he said workers are ensuring that the company operates with the highest level of efficiency and productivity, but they’re being stymied.
“They are being blocked, they are being challenged by the decisions of the Board and senior management being directed by the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said workers have been exiting the organization and instead of hiring permanent workers, having workers within the organization with on contract, management refuses to confirm these workers and instead are contracting out those permanent jobs.
“But, that model will fail because you do two things there. One, in effect you’re reducing the standard of living of our citizens. And secondly, you jeopardise the efficiency and productivity of the organization,” he stated.
He said with permanent workers there’s a certain level of loyalty and commitment to ensuring the enterprise they are employed with flourishes, making it productive and profitable.
“We are calling for the removal of the chairman, and that there’s proper engagement with the recognised majority union, so that together there can be a solution and a pathway towards ensuring the sustainability of NP.
“What we’ve been seeing a deliberate government policy that seeks to undermine the State agencies which results in their closure and then privatization. We are against either closure or privatization of NP, and we believe under the current leadership that is the roadmap in which they are for NP. We are totally against that in the interest of the workers here and in the interest of the public of Trinidad and Tobago,” Warwick said.