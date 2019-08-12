A WEEK after an intruder gunned down her father and shot her in their home, a Penal waitress is slowly recovering at hospital.
Joyce Rahaman, 21, was taken out of the Intensive Care Unit transferred to a ward at the San Fernando General Hospital.
She is being guarded by a police officer near her hospital bed.
Rahaman’s father, Harrilal Jagroop, 74, was shot at the side of the face when an intruder entered their home at Batchiya Trace after nightfall on August 1.
The intruder kicked down a door leading to a bedroom where Rahaman and her one year old son lay on a bed, and shot her in the head.
She crawled into the road while the intruder ran off and escaped through a track at the back of the house.
Neighbours heard Rahaman’s child crying and came to the house and found her and her father unresponsive.
Jagroop never regained consciousness and died at hospital two days later.
The funeral for the beloved Penal father of 17, grandfather of 22 and great grandfather of six was held on Thursday.
Rahaman was unable to attend the funeral since her medical condition was still critical, her siblings said.
The family is hoping that that she makes a full recovery.
Police say that she holds the key to solving the case, if she able to tell them who attacked her and Jagroop that night.
Jagroop’s son, Dave Surajbally, said that someone wanted to kill both her father and his sister.
Surajbally said that his sister is slowly recovering, but is still heavily sedated at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Rahaman, a mother of three, ran from an abusive marriage and sought refuge at her father’s home two months ago, her sister, Sheila Jagroop had said.
Sheila Jagroop had said that her sister had befriended another man, and he stayed with her since she was fearful of the threats on her life.
He too had been physically abusive, Rahaman’s sister said.
Police have questioned both men regarding the incident, but neither have been detained.
Rahaman had been married for approximately three years and lived at Khanhai Road, Barrackpore, and was physically abused during her marriage, Sheila Jagroop said.
She said when her sister left her husband two months ago, her father took in Rahaman and her son because he loved and cared for his family.