A 26-year-old man was killed yesterday morning during a confrontation with police.
This is the 30th police involved killing for the year and includes a woman who was shot dead recently in Santa Cruz.
The deceased has been identified as Malcolm Charles, of Scott Trace, Longdenville.
Police said around 3.30 a.m. yesterday, officers of the Central Division, led by Snr Sup Mark, were conducting exercises in the community when they attempted to execute a search warrant at a home.
However, they were greeted by gunfire, police said.
The officers took cover and returned fire.
In the aftermath, Charles was found bleeding in a room of the house nursing gunshot injuries.
Next to him was a Beretta 9mm pistol loaded with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, police claimed.
None of the officers involved in this exchange was injured.
Police said Charles had several matters before the court, including a conviction for assaulting a police officer.