Five people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested and two AR-15 rifles found in a car by police.
In the Northern Division, a Securing Our Carnival Activities (SOCA) Operation was conducted in the Tunapuna area on Tuesday by Task Force officers.
As a result, one Nissan Almera motor vehicle with five occupants was stopped and searched.
This resulted in officers finding two AR-15 rifles with two magazines, one Glock 17 pistol with a selector and two magazines, one Mac10 machine gun with a silencer and one magazine, along with 52 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 49 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The five suspects, ages 17 to 35, all of Tunapuna, were arrested in connection with the finds.