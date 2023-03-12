Police wreckers made $10 million in two years

 

A total of 277 vehicles were wrecked over Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

And with the cost to release a vehicle currently standing at $500, this means that the actions brought in a revenue of $138,500 for this two-day period.

This was confirmed by officials in the T&T Police Service (TTPS), following questions posed by the Express.

At the time, several citizens and foreign nationals had complained that several vehicles had been wrecked “indiscriminately” during the period, and that they were forced to find ATM machines for cash, as the collection areas for the vehicles still did not have debit or credit card facilities.

Furthermore, it was claimed by said parties that not enough warnings had been given that the TTPS would have embarked on this initiative, given that since 2020, amidst the Covid 19 lockdowns, wrecking in Port of Spain had been halted.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez in speaking with the Express, said that he too had been surprised when vehicles had been wrecked during the Carnival period.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘A need for reflection’

‘A need for reflection’

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Armour has survived his first year in office and some of his colleagues believe he should still be given a chance to prove himself.

Others are of the view that reflection is needed.

This Thursday marks one year since Armour was appointed as AG by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on March 16, 2022.

More police patrols stepping in

More police patrols stepping in

THE Police Service is ramping up patrols along the East-West Corridor to get school violence under control.

Several video clips were shared on social media last week of school children engaging in acts of violence.

The clips were from areas such as Arima, Siparia, Arouca, Curepe and San Juan, and showed several groups of children, in their school uniforms, fighting one another and in one case, a parent.

KI beaten by men in Florida restaurant

KI beaten by men in Florida restaurant

FORMER Chutney Soca Monarch Kris Veeshal Persad, aka “KI”, said yesterday he was beaten by a group of men in a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on Friday night.

Persad posted a video on his Facebook page which showed a bandage to the right side of his head, and bruises on his head, eye and arms.

Another Samdaye Rampersad co-accused gunned down in car

Another Samdaye Rampersad co-accused gunned down in car

TWO weeks after the murder of one of five men formerly accused of the 2005 murder of businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad, another co-accused has been gunned down.

Kervin Williams, 39, was shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in his home community of Claxton Bay on Friday night.

A man in the passenger seat was also shot dead, but he has not yet been identified, police said.

CHILD PREDATORS

CHILD PREDATORS

Within hours of the Facebook profile of 15-­year-old “Selina Ali” going live, it was flood­ed with disturbing messages from adult men.

They were all told they were speaking with a child.

It did not matter.

Some asked for photos of the girl, others asked to meet, and one sent a graphic photo of self-harm to the account.

Then there was the 22-­year-old plumber, who was among more than a hundred men who reached out to the teenager.

Recommended for you