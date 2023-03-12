A total of 277 vehicles were wrecked over Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
And with the cost to release a vehicle currently standing at $500, this means that the actions brought in a revenue of $138,500 for this two-day period.
This was confirmed by officials in the T&T Police Service (TTPS), following questions posed by the Express.
At the time, several citizens and foreign nationals had complained that several vehicles had been wrecked “indiscriminately” during the period, and that they were forced to find ATM machines for cash, as the collection areas for the vehicles still did not have debit or credit card facilities.
Furthermore, it was claimed by said parties that not enough warnings had been given that the TTPS would have embarked on this initiative, given that since 2020, amidst the Covid 19 lockdowns, wrecking in Port of Spain had been halted.
Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez in speaking with the Express, said that he too had been surprised when vehicles had been wrecked during the Carnival period.