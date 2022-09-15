Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley says American legislators were creating rules that act as a proxy to money laundering or terrorism financing.
In her broadside in Congress yesterday, she argued against de-risking of Caribbean banks.
Mottley, on behalf of Caricom, was the sole speaker in the first of two panels in a session titled, “When Banks Leave: The Impacts of De-Risking on the Caribbean and Strategies for Ensuring Financial Access”, chaired by Maxine Waters, the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services.
In a five-minute address, she observed that the US issued sanctions against Russian oligarchs, using the SWIFT system.
“Russia didn’t choose the Caribbean to hide its money. They chose the metropoles. They chose London and New York, Switzerland and Luxembourg. And you only have to do as Tom Cruise told us in that famous movie, follow the money, follow the money. Where has the money gone? It hasn’t come to the Caribbean.
“And what we have is listings from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that are perhaps well intentioned, but are focused on process and form, and are not focused on substantive prosecution of money laundering. That is the equivalent of saying that I’m more interested in whether you adhere to rules than in finding where the money launderers are.
“When you want to find money launderers with respect to Russia, you didn’t come to the Caribbean, you went to London, you went to New York, you went to Zurich, you went to Luxembourg. And I say this because there has to be a fundamental injustice in a system that puts on a list not Luxembourg, not the United States of America, not the United Kingdom, but puts Jamaica, Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados, all of which were put on a list, not even because we were having substantive money laundering there, but because in 2020 there was a determination to change the criteria by which we assess countries looking at the definition of money supply,” she said.
Human right
Mottley described having access to a bank account as a human right, and argued that denial of such a right was the growth of underground banking—the very thing money laundering legislation is against.
That’s the plight of people throughout the Caribbean who aren’t allowed into the formal banking system and the result of American banks de-risking correspondent banking in the Caribbean, she said.
Furthermore, she said it affects every aspect of the 15 Caricom communities that depend on trade, tourism and foreign direct investment for their livelihood.
She argued banks in the Caribbean have to work twice as hard and spend money to ensure they meet all the criteria.
“We are here because we’re fighting for global public good, and we’re fighting for the human rights of our citizens. This committee has already expressed its concern about financial exclusion of the American population, persons who have been excluded here. Our people are no different.
“When we were growing up, opening a bank account was a part of our rites of passage and becoming an adult today. It is now a gargantuan obstacle for us to have our people do so. Given that we spend weeks and businesses come into our region, sometimes weeks and months just to open a bank account as individuals to live and as companies to trade and do business,“ she said.
She added: “Our economies cannot function on their own. We do not make enough clothes. We do not produce our own food. We do not produce our own equipment and, therefore, unless we are able to trade with the rest of the world, we are at risk of becoming financial pariahs.
“We are here because the listing process that has taken place, whether through the Financial Action Task Force or the OECD, or further as a result of actions taken for enhanced due diligence, by those who take the listings from the FATF and the OECD, it means that those correspondent banks over the course of the last ten to 12 years have made a judgment that we are simply too small,” she said.
She observed that the enhanced due diligence means increased costs of regulation and increased cost of compliance.
“And rather than do business with us, they say thank you, but no, thank you. What it has meant is that almost every country in our region over the course of the last decade, with the exception of two or three, has had a loss of more than 30 per cent of correspondent banking relationships,” she said.