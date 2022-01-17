Police have recovered seven guns and arrested seven people, including a murder suspect over the weekend.
In a release, the TTPS stated that two guns were found following a high speed chase after a stolen vehicle along the Eastern Main Road on Sunday. Officers of the Western Division were fired upon, they shot back and this led to two men being taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they succumbed to their injuries.
On the same day, officers were called to a shooting in Arouca. The victim, Akeem Prudhumme, 24 of Arouca, was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead. Response from the North Central Operation Centre led to a vehicle being stopped and a man arrested in connection with the murder. Officers continue to search for the other suspects.
Across in the Central Division, two men were arrested in a vehicle in a car park in Cunupia after a Beretta PX4 Storm pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found by the police. A 22-year old was also arrested by officers of the Central Division Task Force Area North in Felicity with a Glock 19 pistol and a magazine with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition.
A bag with a quantity of nine-millimetre ammunition and a spent shell were also recovered by officers of the Moriah Police Station in Tobago on Friday while a Mac10 sub machine gun fitted with a silencer and an extended magazine containing eight rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in a bushy area off a track on Manahambre Road, Princes Town over the weekend. Also, after receiving information, Mayaro police officers went to an abandoned lot along Naparima/Mayaro Road, near Solomon Street, where they found a revolver in a black plastic bag.