Soldiers, supplies arrive in St Vincent

Tanks to be shipped to St Vincent and the Grenadines

A flat-bed truck transporting tanks to be shipped to St Vincent and the Grenadines arrives at the Port of Spain Port yesterday. -Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

“What the people of Trinidad and Tobago have done here is love.”

These were the words of Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grena­dines Dr Ralph Gonsalves, as he greeted T&T Defence Force personnel who arrived in St Vincent on the Galleons Passage ferry yesterday ­afternoon to assist in emergency ­relief efforts.

The vessel carried 39 officers as well as bottled water, canned food, sanitary supplies, tents, three water tankers filled with water, medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Another 11 Defence Force officers from T&T were expected to arrive in St Vincent around 10 o’clock last night on a Coast Guard vessel.

The 50 officers will remain in St Vincent for at least 14 days.

“I want to send a message to my brother Keith Rowley to tell him thanks. I have been in contact with (National Security Minister) Stuart Young quite a lot. Both of them are excellent human beings with good hearts and excellent minds,” Gonsalves told the media yesterday in St Vincent.

“The Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I want to thank them very, very much for coming to our help. God bless you all,” he added.

Gonsalves was on hand to receive the items as the Galleons Passage arrived on the island yesterday evening.

He noted T&T has always been willing to help other Caribbean ­islands in their time of need.

Gonsalves said he felt a connection to this country through his mother and wife. “Trinidad and Tobago is the land of my mother and the land of my wife,” he said .

“We are all brothers and sisters. My mother, God rest her soul, she was a Trinidadian by birth. So, I’m entitled to citizenship of T&T. My wife is a Trinidadian, so I’m entitled by marriage... So, thank you very much. And I want to send a message to my brother Keith Rowley to tell him thanks.”

Gonsalves also thanked T&T for sending troops to aid in securing the country, and said while there has been no security issues thus far, it is better to be prepared.

“Even though there is as yet no security challenge, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a prospective one,” he said. “Because we are in the early phases of this business. That is why we are so grateful for the officers from Trinidad and Tobago. We strengthen the system in that way,” he said.

A magnificent story

Gonsalves thanked other Caribbean islands, which he said had provided aid and have pledged their continued support.

“Barbados has sent, Venezuela has sent, St Lucia is sending, Guyana is sending tomorrow. The entire ­Caribbean community has responded,” he said.

He added that SVG will be battling the effects of the disaster for some time, and thanked countries that have pledged their continued support.

Gonsalves also said St Vincent citizens were given the option to be evacuated to neighbouring Grenada, Antigua and St Kitts, but chose to remain in their country to rebuild.

“The people do not want to go. They want to stay, endure this, and help to rebuild their country. What a magnificent story. We have a small number who want to go, and we will facilitate them,” he said.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said on Monday that T&T will be sending another vessel loaded with supplies this week.

Lt Colonel Jozette McClean, who accompanied the T&T troops to St Vincent, said she was pleased to be able to lend assistance.

“We are happy to support the ­efforts in any way that we can. As Caricom we are one, we are brothers and sisters, so we are really happy to be here and to assist, as we have done in other instances. We always try to assist wherever and however we can,” she said.

She said Immigration officers had also gone to the island to handle repatriation requests from T&T citizens in SVG who want to come home.

