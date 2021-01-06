POLICE seized a sub-machine gun, two pistols and three magazines at Morvant and Aranguez on Tuesday.
No one was arrested in connection with the small cache of firearms and ammunition.
The weaponry was seized during a police operation was conducted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the North Eastern Division.
During the exercise, a pistol with an extended magazine was found in an area along Johnny King Road, Aranguez.
One sub-machine gun, a pistol, and three magazines were found on Cipriani Avenue, Second Caledonia, Morvant.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Maharaj and Supt Alexander.
It included members of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) led by Insp Bharath, Sgt Quashie, Cpl Majeed, PCs Mieres, Dass, Voisin, Andrews, Hyde, Nanan and other members of the North Eastern Division.
