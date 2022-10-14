Citing the increased cost of food and fuel prices, taxi-drivers plying the Port of Spain-to-Belmont and San Fernando-to-Gasparillo routes are set to increase their fares from Monday.
Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Association president Adrian Acosta said travellers can expect fare increases along other routes, as a result of last month’s hike in fuel prices and other issues affecting taxi-drivers.
He revealed that at least three taxi associations intend to increase their fares soon.
“This is as a result of the increase in fuel prices, among other things like the high maintenance of vehicles. Parts have gone up by 300 per cent. Grocery prices have also increased...just like everybody else we have to face the grocery,” he told the Express via telephone.
Acosta said because of the deplorable condition of roads throughout the country, drivers are forced to regularly repair their vehicles and have “very, very high maintenance bills”.
Belmont fares increase by $1
Contacted yesterday, Belmont United Taxi Drivers Association president Richard Vaughn said this is the first fare increase for the Belmont route since 2018.
“The food prices led to this increase. For the five to six times gas prices raised over the last few years, we never raise our fares,” said Vaughn.
“I think about the people first and I think about the drivers after because it’s the people that are giving us the money now. I personally find that the Belmont route is too short to take $7, $8 and $9 from people, like in some other places.
“People can actually walk from Belmont to town, so the more we keep down our prices we would still have the passengers to travel with us,” he added.
Vaughn, who became the association’s president in 2007, said he has been working the Belmont route “since fares were 35 cents”.
He said “on route” fares from Port of Spain to Belmont will increase from $4 to $5 from Monday, while travellers will pay $1 more for most “off route” destinations.
“For instance, from Port of Spain off route Norfolk Street is $7. The fare before was $6. Port of Spain to Belle Eau Road up to Burrokeets was $6 and is now $7.
“From Port of Spain to Belmont Valley Road is $7, from $6. From Belmont Valley Road to St Francois Valley Road corner goes from $4 to $5,” he indicated.
“For the past eight years, we have been toting schoolchildren on our backs by letting them pay $1 less than the normal prices, but we can’t do this anymore. They have to pay the full price, just like everybody else,” Vaughn disclosed.
Gasparillo up by $2
Gasparillo Taxi Drivers Association public relations officer Nigel Francois said from Monday, travellers can expect to pay $2 more from San Fernando to Gasparillo. The current fare is $10.
“The last time the gas went up (April 2022) we didn’t raise fares. When they raised the gas we had not too long come out of the Covid, we held our prices. We tried to be lenient with the passengers and plenty of the passengers were working a small amount of days. But with this last increase in gas it is really tough on us,” Francois said.
From April 19, the cost of premium and super gasoline increased by $1 per litre, while the price of diesel went up by 50 cents per litre.
Premium and super gasoline prices jumped by $1 per litre again last month, while diesel increased by 50 cents.
“Normally I would put $140 or $150 to fill my tank at the end of the day. Now it has gone to $170 to $180 sometimes,” Francois indicated.
He said before the Covid-19 pandemic, fares stood at $9.
“Then we went up to $10 just before the Covid. And with the Covid, when no taxis could work and then they gave us the option to come out, we went up to $15. We went back down to $12 (when the capacity for taxis increased) and went back down to $10. So we were at $10 until now,” he explained.