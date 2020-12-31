Holders of driver’s permits and taxi driver licences, among other documents issued by the Licensing Division, which expired on or before December 31, now have until March 31, 2021 to have them updated following the extending of their validity for a three-month period.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that the extension was granted as a result of recent amendments to sections 19 (7) and 61B of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 48:50 (MVRTA).
The ministry stated that the amendments, which came into effect on December 22, were brought into operation by the Miscellaneous Provisions [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 2) Act, 2020 (section 7).
Following are the documents/service that will be subject to the extension:
(1) any transfer of vehicle registration required to be completed on or before 31st December, 2020 may be completed on or before 31st March, 2021; and
(2) the validity of driver’s permits, taxi driver licences, badges, certificates or other documents issued by the Licensing Division which expired on or before 31st December 2020 shall be deemed valid until 31st March, 2021.
The ministry also advised that persons seeking to conduct vehicle registration transfers and renewals/transactions for driver’s permits, taxi driver licences, badges, certificates or other documents issued by the Licensing Division must do so via the online scheduling appointment portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt.gov.tt/ as soon as possible.
Customers are advised to utilize all available time-slots for all the licensing offices across Trinidad and Tobago if their preferred location is unavailable.
They are also encouraged to visit the ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt or the official social media platforms for further updates.