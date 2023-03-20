Erla Harewood-Christopher

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows police officers entering a business premises.

The investigation is to be conducted by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), the arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) responsible for ensuring the integrity, transparency and efficiency of all investigations and criminal complaints made against police officers.

Previous reports made to the PSB about similar matters involving police officers are also being actively investigated, the TTPS stated in a release. The CoP encouraged any member of the public wanting to share information in relation to this investigation to contact the PSB at 625-3779 or email psb@ttps.gov.tt

Following the video being circulated, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) initiated an independent investigation and is also calling on members of the public to share information. The PCA can be reached at 226-4722 or info@pca.org.tt

