Customers of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) residing in certain communities in North West Trinidad are being advised to take note of a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water on Thursday.
According to WASA, the disruption, which takes place between the hours of 8.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m., is in order to facilitate the relocation of transmission pipelines and control valves in the vicinity of the Maritime Roundabout, Morvant.
WASA stated that this is associated with ongoing road construction works being conducted by the Ministry of Works and Transport along the Lady Young Road from the corner of Lady Young Avenue to the Maritime Roundabout.
The area that will be affected include:
- Morvant and environs
- El Socorro North & South
- Aranguez
- Laventille
- Barataria
- Beetham and environs
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution and to obey the instructions of the traffic control officers on duty or use alternative routes where possible.
WASA said it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas, following the completion of these works.
Should it become necessary, a limited truck-borne water service will be available upon request.
Customers in need of further information or assistance are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.