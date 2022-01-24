Residents in North East Trinidad who are currently experiencing a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water will have to wait until Tuesday night before their service is restored.
In a statement on Monday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said on-going emergency repairs to one of the pumps at the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant, which was experiencing mechanical problems, is expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
WASA stated that following the completion of the repair work, it may up to 24 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas, in accordance with established water supply schedules.
Areas affected include:
- Sangre Grande Town
- Guaico Tamana Road, Sangre Chiquito and Toco Road
- Cumuto
- Wallerfield
- Tumpuna Road
- Malabar Phases 1, 3 & 4
- Brazil Village
- La Horquetta
- Carapo
- O’Meara Road (inclusive of Industrial Estate)
- Mausica Road (North & South)
- Maloney Gardens
- Five Rivers
- Bon Air West
- Oropune Gardens
- Manzanilla and Environs
WASA said a limited truck-borne water service will be available upon request.
Persons in need of assistance or requiring further information are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800- 4420/4426.