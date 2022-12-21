POLICE are trying to determine the circumstances which led to the death of an 88-year-old woman who was found at her home yesterday with her face partially disfigured.
Police said Evelyn Piper was discovered unresponsive on her bed at her Chariah Street, Parforce Road, Gasparillo house around 10 a.m.
Her stepson, William Piper, said he went to the house yesterday morning and was told by his father Dennis Piper, 97, that the elderly woman had died.
Dennis and Evelyn lived together at the house.
William told reporters her face was discoloured, adding there were rats in the house and she may have been bitten. Initial information from the police stated that Evelyn’s lower jaw appeared to be “melted”.
Caregiver Nicole John described Evelyn Piper’s face as being “in a terrible state”.
She said the woman was bedridden for the past three months and there was nothing in the room that could have caused such injury to her face. She said only the elderly woman’s medication was in the bedroom. She added that Piper was recently treated at hospital for bed sores.
Police officers were told that she had issues with high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
John said when she last saw Piper on Monday she was smiling and added: “To see the condition she was in (yesterday), we (she and another caretaker) did not leave her like that...She drink water, that was the last thing she drink, we tell her we going and that was it. Everybody in shock.”
John described Piper as a person who was “always nice to everyone” and said she was looking forward to Christmas. “We changed curtain yesterday in the bedroom, she was watching it, she knew is Christmas time.”
She also said that Piper enjoyed her birthday on November 13 and ate cake and ice cream.
William said his dad, who was at the house when the Express visited yesterday, and Evelyn were married for the past 53 years.
“He does call she Queen Pin, they always together...he always for she. He is a pleasant man, he might curse and carry on but he don’t do nobody nothing.”
Sgt Reid, Constable Paul and crime scene investigators went to the scene.
A post-mortem is to be done to determine cause of death.
Police later said there were no marks of violence about the body and no foul play is suspected.