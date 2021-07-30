Long jumper Andwuelle Wright and hurdler Sparkle McKnight will not compete at the Olympic Games here in Tokyo, Japan, after testing positive for Covid-19.
In a media release, this morning, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) confirmed that Wright, McKnight and Wright's coach, Wendell Williams have all tested positive, and are being housed at a quarantine facility.
Here is the full TTOC release:
"The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) can confirm that three (3) members of Team TTO have been quarantined following daily COVID-19 testing at the Games Village in Tokyo, Japan.
"Two Team TTO athletes and one official received positive test results following daily routine Saliva Antigen tests at the Olympic Village. This came following two Nasopharyngeal PCR verification tests in accordance with established TOKYO2020 COVID-19 protocols, countermeasures and guidelines. The three members have been transferred to the approved isolation hotel facility for foreign athletes and officials to commence mandatory quarantine.
"The three Team TTO members have authorized the TTOC to confirm that they have tested positive and in the cases of Andwuelle Wright (Long Jump) and Sparkle Ann McKnight (400m hurdles) they will not be able to participate tomorrow (Saturday 31st July). Wendell Williams (coach), Wright and McKnight are in daily contact with Team TTO TOKYO2020 COVID-19 Liaison Officer Rheeza Grant and Chef De Mission, Lovie Santana.
"The 50 Team TTO members currently in Tokyo are tested daily and are required to comply with the stringent TOKYO2020 Playbook countermeasures instituted by the Japan Government, The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, TOKYO2020 Organising Committee and the IOC."