The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has been monitoring the progress of a strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic, which has the potential for cyclone development over the next few days.
At 2:00pm today the axis of this wave was located along 42W.
Showers and thunderstorm activity associated with this tropical wave located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of the upcoming week.
This system is forecast to continue on a westward track over the tropical Atlantic, approaching the Windward Islands on Tuesday then move across the south-eastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system. The chance of tropical cyclone formation is medium (40%) during the next 48hours, but high (70%) over the next 5 days.
Regardless of intensification or development of the system significant moisture associated with this system will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
There are no watches or warnings in effect at this time.
The TTMS will continue to closely monitor this system and will issue an update at 6:00 am tomorrow or earlier if the situation warrants.