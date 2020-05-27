The Government intends to allow thousands of stranded nationals who were shut out of the country following the March 23 border closure to return. This according to Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.
Speaking at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, Young indicated that there are approximately 330, 000 nationals currently outside of Trinidad and Tobago, which closed its borders in late March to curb the spread of COVID-19. Young said that this decision was taken on the advice of medical professionals. He said that the Ministry of National Security has since received requests for exemptions from persons in several countries such as Bangladesh, Australia and India. He also said that as applications continue to come into the Ministry, it is the Government’s intention to allow all its citizens to return in
“We have thousands of applications and understandably so as we said time and time again there are over 330,000 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago outside there, we are receiving thousands of applications from all over the globe. Just as I walked in here, I was reading one from somebody in the Pacific Ocean. I will repeat again it is our intention to allow every single national who wants to return, to return in a manner as we have been doing, to protect the population and those returning by making sure our system isn’t overwhelmed. We empathize with every single national and their family as we go through this difficult time,” he said.
According to Young, the procedure for acquiring an exemption involves first submitting an application which is considered by the Ministry. Once considered, the Ministry asked for a confirmation of nationality through the bio data page of a person’s passport. The individual is then asked to present proposed flight details after which they are told they are permitted to return. Following permission, when flight details are organized, these details are to be sent back to the Ministry which will grant the final approval.
“The final approval cannot be given without the final flight details. This is a process as I was reminding my permanent secretary, we have been through now well over 20 times. So you apply, we consider it, we say provide us with proof of nationality and your proposed flight details. We will indicate in writing that you have received approval and we await the final flight details to return to Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
He stated that the Government does not get involved in making arrangements for flights. Instead he said that the arrangements are made by the nationals which are then sent to the Ministry to inform local authorities of the nationals’ return. The final document of exemption he said, cannot be given without the details of the flights being received by the Ministry beforehand.
“At no stage has the Government engaged with any other Government to provide any services. When they provide us with the final flight details, we do grant the final exemptions. The final exemption under the hand of the permanent secretary is an indication to our local authorities, the civil aviation authorities, customs and excise that these persons will be coming in, these are the details of when they will be coming in and how they will be coming in, who cannot disembark etc. We cannot provide that final document until we have the final details.”
He also spoke of the citizens currently in Venezuela and Guyana. He said that a group in Venezuela first contacted the Ministry through one representative. However, another representative has since contacted the Ministry. Despite this, he said that the bio data pages of these nationals were requested. The group he said was asked to provide their communication with the Venezuelan Government which gave permission for a chartered flight. However, he said that this has not yet been provided.
“With respect to some of the nationals we have now in Venezuela, there seems to have been some confusion. Firstly, there has been one individual who was claiming to represent a lot then when we indicated to that individual that permission was granted for these nationals to return another individual popped up with a travel agency. That did not stop us. We continued to say okay provide us with the details, we got the bio data pages from the passports. I am now seeing it suggested that the Government has to get involved to make arrangements with the Government of Venezuela.”
“We asked, we made a request kindly show us where you have made a request with the Government of Venezuela for the flight to take place because they told us they are a chartering Venezuelan airline. We have not been provided with the communication between themselves and the Government of Venezuela saying that we need to be involved. What they do not know is that we already know the process because we had an individual return to Trinidad last week without the involvement of the Government. The Government is not at all going to go and get itself involved in what it doesn’t need to get involved in,” said Young.
Young added that a group of 10 nationals currently in Guyana having proposed a chartered flight will receive in writing, permission to return to the country. He said that the group will provide the Ministry with the final details of the flight as is the process.
He said that the Ministry was currently engaged in talks with Royal Caribbean Cruise line to allow for the return of hundreds of cruise ship workers. The number of workers on board these ships he said would overwhelm our current system. As a result, we asked that Royal Caribbean allow one of its ships be used to quarantine its workers. However, he said that nor response has been given.
“With respect to cruise ships as you all are aware, we indicated on Friday that we are now prepared to start dealing with cruise ship workers, our nationals who are on cruise ships.
There are a number of vessels in the Caribbean region. W I along with a government team have been in contact with Royal Caribbean, one to find out how many of our nationals are still there. One email said there were 264 on the Vision of the Seas now in St Vincent, one email said it was 300 with another 60 on other ships that they would then consolidate.”
“Those were the discussions taking place right now. Of course, in our monitoring of the system we have seen that some cruise ship workers that have disembarked in Jamaica, Grenade and St Vincent have tested positive for COVID-19 so this is something we are mindful of. If the number which is what we are seeing is as high as 360 persons it would immediately overwhelm our system. So the conversation and communication we’ve sent to Royal Caribbean is to allow us to use your ship to quarantine our nationals, are you open and available to that so our nationals can be quarantined and our health personnel can manage that quarantine process. That is where we are at now, the ball is in their court” he said.
He also said that he would be discussing the return of more than 200 UWI students in its Mona and Cave Hill campuses with the principals of those schools later today.
“We need to manage the process very carefully moving forward. This is not an indication that we will not be taking back our nationals. We will be taking back our nationals. As we have said all along it will be on a managed schedule that is very fluid and what our resources can handle,” said Young.