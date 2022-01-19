Women’s Health director Dr Adesh Sirjusingh said on Wednesday that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,181 pregnant women in Trinidad and Tobago have contracted the Covid-19 virus.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covi-19 press conference, he stated that of that figure, 58 were recorded in 2020, 1,101 last year, and 22 thus far in 2022.
“The majority of these patients, when you look in the histories, they are community acquired. Just like the general population, these patients are getting infected in their homes, when they’re out doing their normal business, as well as in their workplaces.
“Of these persons, two per cent has been hospitalised, a smaller number ended up in the High dependency Unit (HDU), some went to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we actually have patients there now, and since the start of this year we’ve had one additional maternal death in the post-partum period, added to the five I would have mentioned before, so we now have six confirmed maternal deaths associated with Covid-19.”
Issuing a reminder that pregnancy is a high-risk state when it comes to Covid-19, he said the critically ill women are mostly those who are unvaccinated.
He also noted that the new-born baby who died as a result of prematurity was a case of mother to child transmission.
“Preterm birth is a common complication of Covid-19 infection in pregnancy.”
Sirjusingh gave a reminder that both the Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines have been approved for breastfeeding mothers, while for pregnant women in their second and third trimester, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved.
With regards to vaccination among pregnant women, he said as at January 17 there were 1,084 vaccinations started during pregnancy, while 675 women who have started their vaccination prior to pregnancy, have since completed it during pregnancy.
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
With January being designated Cervical Cancer Awareness Month globally, Sirjusingh shared some statistics as it pertains to Trinidad and Tobago.
“It is now the fourth most common form of cancer amongst women of all ages in Trinidad and Tobago. However, it is one of the most common cancers seen in our younger women, those less than 50 years of age.
“Cervical cancer is a cancer which starts off as an irregular growth of cells in the cervix and then may invade the other tissues of the body.”
He noted that there are no tell-tale signs or symptoms as patients are asymptomatic, though some patients may present with irregular abnormal bleeding either before or during menopause.
“Some persons may have abnormal vaginal discharge and in advance cases you may get severe pelvic pain,” he said.
Sirjusingh noted that for the most part, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable type of cancer.
“We have screening programmes, we have vaccination programmes that are highly effective.
“The majority of these cancers are associated with the human papillomavirus, more than 99 per cent from the latest statistics. And this is similar to the pandemic, we’ve been talking about these issues for quite some time. We have identified this virus and we have identified a vaccine against the virus.”
He said screening programmes have been improved as a result of the virus.
“There’s a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by the year 2030 and it’s a three-prong approach with vaccination, improved screening, and improved treatment.
He stated that with regards to treating cervical cancer in Trinidad and Tobago, the country has an approved HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine which is available to the public free of charge at all local healthcare centres.
“This has been available since 2013 for both males and females. Our current programme involves access to the vaccine for our nine-year-olds to 26 years of age.
“We also have cervical screening programmes, again at all our health centres. And I want to repeat that these centres on these vaccination programmes, because of the dedicated healthcare workers, we have kept these services ongoing even during the Covid pandemic.
He said now would be a good time to have a pap smear done for women in the 21 to 29 age group, and added that for low-risk women, they should have a pap smear done every three years.
“If you’re 30 to 65 you can do it every three years, and we also have additional tests which includes testing for HPV. If you’re over 65, we don’t usually recommend starting pap smears if you have been doing so, you can stop.”