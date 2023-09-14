Police destroyed 210 fully grown marijuana trees with a street value of $1.3 million.
Officers of the Southern Division conducted a marijuana eradication exercise on Wednesday in the Moruga area and discovered the trees.
The exercise was supervised by Sgt Toussaint and included the Air Support Unit, Southern Division Task Force and members of the Moruga police station.
Anyone with information that may bolster the work of the Moruga police station’s investigations, can contact that station at 656-7030. The police can also be reached at 999, 555 or CRIME STOPPERS.
Investigations are ongoing.