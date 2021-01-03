TWO ATM machines were cut open and an estimated $1.3 million stolen today
An RBC Limited branch manager reported to St Clair police that around 9 a.m. information was received from the electronic response officer of unusual activity at the ATM machine at the branch.
When she arrived and opened the ATM room, she saw two machine cut open and cash trays on the floor. An estimated TT$1.3 million was missing.
Entry and exit were made through a hole at the side of the building. CCTV was not obtained as cameras were non-functional at the location.
Constable Parks, Dhuram, Pierera, Samaroo and Denny were at the scene. Investigations continue.