Hybrid marijuana worth approximately $1.6 million was found hidden in speaker boxes at a warehouse in the Point Lisas area on Tuesday.
The drugs which originated from Canada weighed 6.48 kilogrammes. The seizure by officers of a Specialist Unit within the Ministry of National Security and the Customs and Excise Division was as a result of intelligence-based profiling, in keeping with the mandate of the Unit with respect to border management and protection.
Through diligent police work, officers identified a package being imported into Trinidad from Canada and coordinated an operation with officials of the Customs and Excise Division. The exercise resulted in the seizure of a package which contained two speaker boxes. Checks of the boxes resulted in a quantity of marijuana with the markings of different flavours.
Investigations are ongoing into this matter with the assistance of Canadian authorities while the Special Investigations Unit and Customs will continue to pursue local lines of enquiry, with a view to dismantling the importation of illicit drugs and other contraband over our borders.