As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry reports the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19 25,995
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 2,588
Total number of active cases 1,800
Number of deaths 39
Number of persons discharged 749
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• Ninety-five (95) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
It should be noted that, of the ninety-five (95) COVID-19 positive cases reported, forty-four (44) of these refer to persons who were housed at the Police Training Academy and have not been in circulation within the national community. These individuals will be transferred to a public health facility for relevant medical care. All established protocols have been implemented.
The ninety-five (95) positive cases reported above show results from samples taken during the period August 30th to September 8th, 2020. Therefore, this figure is NOT representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.
Members of the public are reminded that they must adhere to the ‘New Normal’ recommendations and take the following personal health measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Keep your distance from others (6 feet)
• Stay home if you are ill
• Clean then sanitize surfaces (e.g. tabletops, door knobs and cell phones)
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
• Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow
• Avoid touching your face
If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800-WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.