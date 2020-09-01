A bloody fight between two Sangre Grande neighbours ended with one dead and another hospitalised.
The deceased was identified by police as Najendra Deonarine, 57.
Officers received information around 7.50 a.m. that two men were seen in an altercation at Barker Trace, Coalmine.
PCs Nicome and Toussaint of the Emergency Response Unit found Deonarine lying on the road with multiple chop wounds.
He was taken to the Sangre Grande Area Hospital where he died.
While at the hospital, police received further information that the man that Deonarine was seen fighting with had sought medical attention there.
Officers found the man in the emergency care area, being treated for a severed left thumb and other chop wounds.
He was expected to undergo surgery for the injuries, hospital officials told police.
Insps Simon and Joseph, and Sgt Harper of the Sangre Grande Police returned with other officers to the crime scene and investigations are continuing.