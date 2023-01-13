Marijuana with a street value of $100,000 and articles of clothing bearing the word ‘POLICE’ and ammunition were seized in the Morvant area on Thursday.
Officers of the North Eastern Division went to Second Caledonia during an anti-crime exercise that lasted over seven hours, and found a grey Kia Sportage parked in a shed.
It is alleged that the vehicle was involved in the commission of an offence in the St Clair area around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigations led officers to the Caledonia Community Centre where a search was done. There officers found eight kilogrammes of marijuana with a street value of $100,000.
Officers also found eight rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 75 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one blue operational jacket fitted with patches to the front, both arms and to the back, one black tactical pants and one cap.
Investigations are ongoing.