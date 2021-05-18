permit

Press Statement

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, wishes to voice his disappointment, yet again, by certain organisations over their interpretation and subsequent public call not to heed the procedure advanced by the Commissioner of Police.

The Commissioner of Police is disquieted as to why the these organisations would undermine the procedure rather than have a conversation with himself and/or the Attorney General, with the aim of positively contributing to steps being taken to flatten the curve, especially with the sharp increase in Covid-19 deaths, positive cases per day and the saturation of our healthcare system.

As stated on Monday in the CoP’s media briefing, it was anticipated that persons will try to adopt a technical interpretation of the law, which cannot serve the best interest of the public of Trinidad and Tobago in good stead. Whilst Regulation 4(5) of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2021 expressly provides for an exemption, it will be foolhardy, to say the least, that this can be given a literal, ordinary and plain meaning.

What is called for here is a purposive approach, that is to say, what was the intention of the law makers? It is abundantly clear that it is not for the entire farming industry, banking industry, energy sector, grocery industry, market industry, hardware industry, security industry, shipping industry, protective services and every person deemed to be an essential worker to be lawfully out in the public during curfew hours, but rather, for those who would ONLY be required to work during the specified hours of 9 pm to 5 am.

The clear intention of the State of Emergency is to reduce the movement of persons.

If the combined essential workers are to all be literally considered exempted, then what these organisations are saying is that an excess of 360,000 persons are free to roam the streets during a State of Emergency, more particularly an implemented curfew period. Is it these organisations are encouraging over ¼ of the population to put themselves and others at risk in these perilous times, all in an effort to undermine the good work of the TTPS, merely to advance their own agenda?

The CoP says he has gone through more than 8,000 letters, completed the exercise, and has approved curfew passes for about 10,000 persons, out of requests made for 360,000. He says these persons must come to the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain, to collect the passes. He said if there are more requests for passes, there would be further discussion.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla wants answers: Are old people left to die?

Kamla wants answers: Are old people left to die?

ARE humans playing God and categorising which Covid patients in Trinidad and Tobago live or die?

This was essentially the question raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who called for answers on whether Covid-positive elderly people with co-mobidities are not being given Intensive Care Unit (ICU) priority because of an overwhelmed system and so they are left to die.

23 deaths in one day

23 deaths in one day

THE Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 300 mark with a record 23 new deaths occurring yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 317 since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health reported the staggering number of deaths in its daily update yesterday evening along with another 601 new cases of the virus.

The ministry said the deceased patients included:

• Seven elderly males, five elderly females, one middle-aged male and two middle-aged females, all with co-morbidities

+2
Desperate delivery

Desperate delivery

Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr Amery Browne is reporting tonight that the 100,00…

Nurses under stress

Nurses under stress

Nurses are suffering mental and physical stress taking care of Covid-19 patients and they are begging you to behave yourselves and don’t add to their discomfort.

Healthcare professionals who have been at the front lines dealing with Covid-19 patients have been putting their fears aside and risking their lives to save others during this pandemic.

Mighty Sparrow’s son dies at 40

Mighty Sparrow’s son dies at 40

Calypsonian Sergio Francisco, son of music icon Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), has died.

Francisco, 40, passed away suddenly on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the singer’s death.

Those close to him said he tested negative for Covid-19 last week.

“I don’t know exactly what he died from and we don’t want to speculate. We sure it wasn’t Covid because he had a negative test up till last week,” calypsonian Shirlane Hendrickson told the Express via phone yesterday afternoon.

Francisco, a former National Action Cultural Committee Young Kings Monarch finalist and 20 Stars of Tomorrow honoree, was described by colleagues as a young bright talent in the genre.

Govt to decide on SEA exam this week

Govt to decide on SEA exam this week

Government will announce its “final decision” by the end of this week on whether the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination will proceed on June 10, Agriculture Minister Clarence Ram­bharat said yesterday.