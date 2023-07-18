The Electronic Monitoring law was first passed in 2012.
It however appears that the Electronic Monitoring Unit still has to be properly equipped to take on the expansive role that Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher is recommending.
In a pre-recorded address on Friday night, Harewood-Christopher indicated that she was pushing for electronic monitoring bracelets for repeat offenders, persons on bail for firearm possession and violent crime.
But an affidavit filed by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph in 2021 suggests that the Electronic Monitoring Unit (EMU) has some distance to go if it is to be ready for this kind of expanded role.
The EMU was established in accordance with Section 4 of the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) Act no 11 of 2012.
The Parliament also passed the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring Amendment) Act, 2020. This Act allows for persons who are granted bail to be monitored by the Ministry of National Security Monitoring Unit.
At the time, it was stated that electronic monitoring was one of the major initiatives being implemented by the Government “to transform and modernise the criminal justice landscape in this country and to contribute to the overhauling of the penal system in Trinidad and Tobago by introducing a new sentencing option to the court as an alternative to incarceration, with a view to reducing prison overcrowding and introducing a more effective offender management system”.
Joseph, in an affidavit submitted in the Akili Charles matter versus the Attorney General in 2021, spoke of the constraints of staff and the monitoring equipment in terms of providing electronic monitoring of persons, charged with murder, who are granted bail.
Joseph stated that the EMU began its operations in April 2020, with the first offender being placed on the programme in April 2021. He said it was envisaged that within the initial stages of the programme, electronic monitoring would not be extended to “high priority” offenders as borne out by the current staffing of the Unit and the monitoring equipment for which it is responsible.
Staffing shortage
“On the critical issue of staffing, it must be noted that the staffing levels are inadequate even for the Unit’s current workload...The system requires staff to undertake site visits to where persons reside and undertake fittings as necessary, in the existing high-risk environment...The resources of the Unit have been stretched from the very inception...The effect of the ruling of the Court is that it may result in persons who are granted bail to be electronically monitored since that will provide some level of assurance that these persons will not abscond. In order for the EMU to assist in this exercise it would entail substantial expenditure in electronic devices, monitoring equipment as well as the training of staff. It will take a considerable amount of time to give effect to this since the EMU is still in the infancy stage,” Joseph stated.
“The EMU currently has no equipment of the type required for the safe and effective monitoring of an accused/offender at the level identified in the judgement. Such safety is dual in nature as it extends to the accused/offender and to the personnel within the Unit...Consequently the monitoring devices acquired and currently in use for the programme do not meet the criteria that is required for such offenders and are suited for a lower threshold of accused/offenders. I have been advised that the cost of an appropriate device is estimated to be in excess of $10,000 each. Funds will need to be allocated for this and sufficient lead time for delivery of such devices,” Joseph stated.
Detailing the process for enrolment of persons in the programme, Joseph said the process involved requests through Order of the Court for a Director’s Report to be submitted on the suitability of accused persons to be placed on electronic monitoring.
“This involves conducting risk assessments of applicants including collecting information pertaining to their psychosocial status and site visits to the premises where these accused persons will reside, if released on bail. The EMU must also conduct visits to the premises of the virtual complainants (or victims) in the matters,” he added.
Stating that the EMU was not positioned to provide electronic monitoring services to persons accused of murder at this time, Joseph said the Unit needed to procure new equipment; new devices, additional staff; to expand the programme, fill critical staffing positions with suitably qualified staff, enhance safety and security and improve stakeholder collaboration and coordination among police, judiciary and prisons.
Akili Charles, in an affidavit, responding to Joseph’s affidavit, said that the State had dragged its feet on this critical matter for far too long and it was unfair for the State to be permitted to invoke now, its lack of preparedness for Electronic Monitoring, as a basis for preserving the status quo in the face of the court’s judgement to allow persons charged of murder to be granted bail.