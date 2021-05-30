Trinidad and Tobago today received 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a donation from the Government of Grenada.
Dr. Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, accompanied by Her Excellency Frances Seignoret, Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to the Caribbean Community and Anesa Doodnath-Siboo, Principal Pharmacist (Ag.), Ministry of Health, received the vaccines at Piarco International Airport on behalf of the Government.
The vaccines were transported to this country by the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard.
The Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs thanked the Minister of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force for responding swiftly to our need for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines from within the region to Trinidad and Tobago.