TEN million dollars bail has been granted to Pastor Vinworth Deyal from whom police seized close to $31 million during the demonetisation of old $100 bills in 2019.
After a year and a half of investigations by the Financial Intelligence Branch, Deyal, head of the Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville, was on Thursday slapped with two criminal charges following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The first offence was alleged to have taken place on December 31, 2019, when he went to the Central Bank in Port of Spain to exchange $28,028,600 from old to new $100 bills.
The second offence allegedly took place on January 2, 2020, when FIB officers went to his church and seized an additional $2,691,338 – a grand total of 30,719,938.
Since then the money has been in an interest-bearing account at the Central Bank.
The charges alleged that the funds “represented in whole or in part a pecuniary advantage to Vinworth Deyal as a result of criminal conduct contrary to the Income Tax Act, Chapter 75:01, knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that those proceeds were criminal property.”
Just after 3 p.m., Deyal appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.
Following the reading of the charges, Deyal was not called upon to plead as both charges were laid indictably.
He was represented by attorneys John Heath and Chase Pegus.
As a condition of his bail, Deyal was ordered to immediately surrender his passport to Insp Anil Seecharan of the FIB.
The Express understands that one of Deyal’s friends was endorsed by magistrate Baboolal-Gafoor to be his bailor.
She then adjourned to matter to July 29, and transferred it to Eighth Court before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle.
On December 31, Deyal allegedly showed up at the Central Bank with 29 copy-paper boxes filled with $100 bills.
He reportedly informed officers the funds came from tithes donated to his church.