A reward of $100,000 has been issued by Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago for information regarding missing Princes Town businessman Zaid Hosein.
The notice of the reward was issued on Thursday, with the organisation reminding the public that that information can be submitted anonymously via a phone call to their number at 800-8477 or online at www.crimestopperstt.com.
Hosein, also known as Robin, 54, the owner of Robin’s Agro Solutions on Southern Main Road in Marabella, left his home in Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, driving his black Toyota Fortuna on Sunday, and has not been heard from or seen since.
His sports utility vehicle is also missing.
On Sunday – the date of his 55th birthday – will mark one week since Robin was last seen by a member of his family.
Members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Hunters Search and Rescue team have carried out searches across the country, included a forested area in Blanchisseuse.
His sister, Zaniffa Hosein-Mohammed, is pleading with the public to assist them with any information that with lead them to him.
Hosein-Mohammed said as far as she knows there were no threats on his life personally or through the successful business that her brother founded 17 years ago.
Anyone with information can also contact the TTPS at 555, 999, 911, send the information to the TTPS app.