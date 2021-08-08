Alana Mohammed

Died at scene: Alana Mohammed

It has been almost 18 months since the shooting death of Chaguanas mother, Alana Mohammed, and no one has been held.

Her 13-year-old daughter who was injured in the shooting is still recovering.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of $100,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and charge of person/s responsible Mohammed’s death.

In a public notice, Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information about the murder, or have heard someone speaking about the incident to call 800-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com

The caller would remain anonymous.

Mohammed was leaving her home at Dass Extension Trace, Enterprise, in a black Toyota Corolla car when she was ambushed at around 6am. She was taking her daughter to school.

Police said a slim built man of dark complexion, wearing a white shirt, fired several gunshots at the vehicle.

Mohammed died at the scene and her daughter critically injured.

The shooter escaped in a white Nissan Tiida car.

No one was detained.

The batch of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Trinidad and Tobago by the government of Canada will be distributed to vaccination sites and will be available to be administered to the public from tomorrow. 

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said yesterday he was pleased to hear Government announce that the retail sector can reopen soon.

