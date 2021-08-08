It has been almost 18 months since the shooting death of Chaguanas mother, Alana Mohammed, and no one has been held.
Her 13-year-old daughter who was injured in the shooting is still recovering.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of $100,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and charge of person/s responsible Mohammed’s death.
In a public notice, Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information about the murder, or have heard someone speaking about the incident to call 800-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperstt.com
The caller would remain anonymous.
Mohammed was leaving her home at Dass Extension Trace, Enterprise, in a black Toyota Corolla car when she was ambushed at around 6am. She was taking her daughter to school.
Police said a slim built man of dark complexion, wearing a white shirt, fired several gunshots at the vehicle.
Mohammed died at the scene and her daughter critically injured.
The shooter escaped in a white Nissan Tiida car.
No one was detained.