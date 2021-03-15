A St Augustine man who stole his neighbour's chickens was sentenced to serve 100 days in jail with hard labour.
Richard Samlal, of Stratham Lodge Road, pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny of livestock before Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Samlal was arrested and charged by WPC Romain of the Tunapuna Police Station following an investigation into a report of stolen chickens made by his neighbour on February 1.
The victim reported that at 5 p.m. on January 31, he secured his ten chickens in two pens and went away.
He gave no one permission to remove them.
During the said investigation, video footage was obtained and Samlal was identified as one of four suspects as he was the only one unmasked.
The other three suspects are yet to be identified.