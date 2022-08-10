Police destroyed 100 fully grown marijuana trees in Morvant on Wednesday.
The trees were found at Spring Trace, Upper 7th Avenue.
Officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) during the anti-crime exercise between 4.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. also went to Upper 6th Avenue and carried out a search of the area.
They found one Beretta pistol, a magazine and a quantity of assorted ammunition, along with a quantity of marijuana, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath and included officers of the NED Intelligence Unit, NED Task Force, NED Criminal Investigations Department, Canine Branch, the Air Support Unit and the Inter-Agency Task Force.