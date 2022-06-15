RETRENCHMENT notices are expected to be issued today to over 100 Unilever Caribbean Ltd (UCL) workers after it was announced that the company is exiting the manufacturing sector in Trinidad.
Unilever, in a news release yesterday, said this retrenchment will take effect on July 31.
In 2018 the company sold its spreads business as part of its restructuring exercise and entered into a four-year supply agreement with a third party.
“This arrangement was the result of exhaustive analyses of the current operations and various restructuring strategies. Now that the supply agreement has expired, the company, unfortunately, has no option but to let go of the employees of the manufacturing division at its Champs Fleurs factory,” UCL said.
Before instituting this retrenchment exercise, Unilever said it engaged in extensive consultations with the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), the recognised majority union for workers employed by the company.
“These in-depth discussions were meant to reach a mutually agreeable outcome, if at all possible, in the interest of all parties, especially the affected workers. The company will continue to prioritise the safety of all personnel, plant and equipment and will continue to actively pursue the well-being of the people and the operations of the company. UCL will abide by and operate in accordance with all legal obligations in all matters relating to this decision,” the company added.
However, UCL’s OWTU representative, Neil McEachnie, who is also being retrenched, told the Express yesterday that the union and workers are expressing their dissatisfaction, as they claim that the company has failed to honour a certain aspect of the collective agreement, which is likely to head before the Industrial Court.
“This is to deal specifically with the calculations of termination benefits within the collective agreement. In the first retrenchment in 2019, the company utilised, a method that was inconsistent with the requirements of the collective agreement and this was pointing out to them on that occasion so we went to court and now the same issue is being played out with these new retrenched workers,” McEachnie highlighted.
He said it is regrettable that this situation has arisen once again, as the union sat with the company and utilised every opportunity to show to them why the action Unilever is taking with the respect to the collective agreement is incorrect and the OWTU provided all the information that was needed to guide them on the right path.