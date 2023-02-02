ELEVEN people were taken to hospital following exposure to ammonia, which leaked at Nutrimix near Marabella, on Tuesday.
It was around 10 a.m. that first responders went to Nutrimix’s compound at Harmony Hall Industrial Estate in Marabella.
Two employees were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by them as a result of the industrial incident.
Nine other people were also taken to the hospital by ambulance and by fellow employees, police said.
They were later discharged from the health institution.
There were no reports of a fire, serious injuries or damage to property, and initial investigations revealed that a faulty valve attached to a vent line ruptured, causing a small amount of ammonia to leak, police said.
The building was later deemed safe after being inspected by fire officers from the Mon Repos and Savonetta Fire Stations, under the supervision of FSSO Taylor and FSO Sirjusingh and a manager from Nutrimix.
ASP Bertie and other police officers were also on the scene and investigations are continuing.