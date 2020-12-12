Reports are coming out of Venezuela that 11 of its nationals have drowned.
The bodies of the victims were found in the waters off the coastal town of Guiria, one of the places where migrants and illegal immigrants have made the journey to Trinidad.
The Express is being told that the bodies were in the water for several days.
Several of the victims are children.
More people may have drowned and their bodies not yet retrieved.
It is not immediately know if the bodies are of Venezuelans who were attempting the trip to Trinidad, a treacherous journey of about three hours, or whether they were members of a group deported from Trinidad.