An 11-year-old girl was among seven people injured in a shooting at Sixth Avenue, Malick, on Monday night.
The child was standing with a group of people near the roadway when a white Hyundai Elantra car pulled up at around 10.15pm.
Closed circuit camera footage of the incident showed the group liming near an opened gateway, some people on the pavement, when a car stopped in the middle of the roadway.
The front seat passenger and one from the back seat exited the vehicle and opened fire on the group. People began scampering away and one member of the group returned fire.
The gunmen returned to the vehicle and drove away.
A police report named seven persons who sustained gunshot injuries, including the 11-year-old girl.
The wounded persons were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Police believe one of the gunmen was also wounded in the shootout.
An all-points bulletin has been issued for the suspects.
ASP Pariman, Inspector Harrypersad and Corporal Lavia visited the scene and are continuing investigations.