The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), on Wednesday, welcomed 110 recruits.
They trained for the past ten months in preparation for the organisation’s continued fight against crime, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
They officially became police officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Gymnasium, Police Academy, St. James.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, congratulated the graduates, acknowledging the significance of their achievement, as they were able to attain success despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Valedictorian, constable Hosein recalled that not only was the training arduous, but the recruits also endured distance from family and for some, the inability to truly mourn loved ones lost to Covid-19. But despite this, they persevered proving their dynamism, versatility, and adaptability. A fact that reinforced their graduation as a day of reflection, celebration, gratitude, and inspiration.
Also on hand to celebrate with the recruits were Acting DCP Erla Christopher, Acting Supt Curtis Simmons, Acting ASP Alison Woods, Provost, Dr. Simon Alexis, and their instructors, the post said.
A Passing-Out Ceremony later took place at the Police Club House, Police Academy, St. James.