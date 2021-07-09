APPROVAL has been granted for the payment of compensation to an additional 12 property owners in Tobago, whose properties are being acquired for the construction of a new Airport Terminal and associated works at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point.
In a joint statement, the Ministry of Finance and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary office said yesterday to date, 115 property owners have negotiated and settled with the State at a total cost of approximately $188 million.
It said the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO), on behalf of the State is continuing to issue payments of compensation through its Land Acquisition Consultant, ACQ & Associates to the respective property owners.
The Ministry said these compensations now represent 30.3 acres of the 53 acres of land required for the construction of the new terminal, including nine commercial, 30 residential and six mixed (home/business) properties, one agricultural and 69 land only properties.
It noted that property owners who have settled with the State will be contacted by ACQ and Associates for the execution of legal indemnity agreements and collection of payments.
The Ministry said the State will enter and take possession of settled empty lands as soon as compensation is paid.