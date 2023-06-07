$11M DRUG BUST

An $11 million drug bust co-ordinated by officers of the Customs and Excise Division with the assistance of the Marine Interdiction Unit led to the arrest of three men aboard a pirogue in the Gulf of Paria in the Claxton Bay area yesterday morning.
Senior Customs sources told the Express that acting on information they intercepted the pirogue shortly after 4 a.m. and found several wrapped packages on board.
The three suspects including a Venezuelan national, a 16-year-old boy from Couva and the captain, who has refused to tell officials where he lives in Trinidad, were arrested and later handed over to the police.
They are expected to be charged with the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
Customs officers later said the marijuana was weighed.
The quantity was 158.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $11m.