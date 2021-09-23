The Ministry of Health advises the population that on Wednesday night, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its 11th case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant of Concern.
The person is a non-national who recently travelled to Trinidad from Mexico via Panama. The person was placed in isolation as soon as it was determined that the person tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing, testing and quarantining of contacts were also immediately initiated, in accordance with national quarantine protocols.
The person will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern is achieved.
The presence of the Delta variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been confirmed cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in 185 countries.
Research has suggested that the Delta variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants (estimated to be 2 to 4 times more transmissible than the original Wuhan lineage of the virus). Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.