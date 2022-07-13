Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said an analysis from the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) has determined there are approximately 12,000 illegal firearms in Trinidad and Tobago.
Hinds said the matter is being treated with, as 87 per cent of the murders in T&T are as a result of firearms.
“The focus has to be on these illegal weapons, and what I’m satisfied about is that the Police Commissioner (McDonald Jacob), on behalf of the police organisation, has signalled that they understand how important that is,” said the minister at Monday’s handing-over of 12 electric bicycles to the T&T Police Service (TTPS), at Shirvan Road Police Station in Tobago.
Hinds said a gun-retrieval exercise is ongoing by the TTPS.
“As a result, Mr Jacob has announced a national intense robust gun-retrieval exercise where the public can expect, driven by intelligence, based on what the commissioner shared with me, some very targeted intelligence-driven focused exercises, aimed at finding illegal guns,” he said.
Border control remains paramount, he added.
“At the same time, we are focused on improving our border management, border security and control, and this is why you see us taking action getting new vessels and doing other things with a view of dealing with those,” Hinds concluded.