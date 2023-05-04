12 arrested by police

Police officers arrested 12 suspects for varying offences during several recent crime exercises.
In the Central Division, officers of the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Freeport police station, conducted an exercise on May 3 during which four suspects were arrested. The men, ages 29 to 51, all of Freeport were held in connection with investigations into reports of demanding money by menace and obtaining money under false pretence.
In the Northern Division, an intelligence-led search and gang affiliation exercise on May 3, resulted in the arrest of three male suspects. The men, ages 18 to 19, from the Arima and San Juan areas, were held for being affiliated with a gang. The exercise also included officers of the Northern Division Task Force South, Northern Division Task Force North and the Malabar CID.
In an Operation Safe Streets exercise in the Cedros area on May 3, four suspects were held for various offences including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of arms and ammunition and house breaking and larceny.
Meanwhile, a joint exercise comprising the Inter-Agency Tactical Support Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch and the Canine Branch resulted in the seizure of 1.4 kilogrammes of marijuana from an abandoned house at Temple Street, Arima.
In the Eastern Division, officers of the Gang and Intelligence Unit conducted an exercise on May 1 in Sangre Grande. During this, officers conducted surveillance of the Tamana area and intercepted a white B14 Nissan Sentra motor vehicle with a male driver. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one Beretta air pistol, 45 rounds of 9mm ammunition, quantities of marijuana and cash. The suspect of Sangre Grande was arrested in connection with the finds.